Jeddah hosts fifth edition of Red Sea International Film Festival

Jeddah: The fifth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival officially began on Wednesday, December 10, hosted by the Cultural Development Fund (CDF) in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Attended by several high-profile celebrities from around the world, the event brought together leading filmmakers from the Kingdom, entrepreneurs, investors, and several other prominent figures to underline the financial solutions and investment opportunities.

During the event, the CDF signed credit facility agreements worth over 60 million riyals under the Cultural Financing Program to support six major film-sector projects. These initiatives span areas such as feature film production and the development of industry-supporting infrastructure.

The gathering was held in partnership with the Red Sea International Film Festival and BSF Capital.

During the event, the Fund highlighted emerging investment trends in the film industry and reviewed the funds in which it is a principal investor, including the Riviera Content Fund, the first of its kind in the Kingdom, as well as a second film-sector investment fund, whose establishment agreement was signed last September and is managed by BSF Capital.

Each fund has a capital size of 375 million riyals.

Alia Bhatt honoured at Red Sea Film Festival

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Tunisian actress Hend Sabry were honoured by Golden Globes at a glitzy gala dinner during the fifth edition of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival.

She said, “The Golden Globes are an iconic part of the global awards universe and I am delighted to be part of it and look forward to continuing my career in telling more stories of powerful and deserving women.”