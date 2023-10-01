Jeddah: New indoor zoo set to kick off for 45 days; check details

Riyadh: Are you a lover of animals? There’s good news for you! A new indoor zoo in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah is all set to open its doors on Tuesday, October 3, until Thursday, November 16.

The zoo is the newest attraction as part of the Jeddah events calendar.

The attraction will be open to the public from 4 pm to 11 pm. It will host raptors, rare species, birds, reptiles and domestic animals in an enclosed, air-conditioned forest garden setting.

Tickets rates

The price of tickets to the Jeddah Zoo is 50 Saudi Riyals for adults and 25 Saudi Riyals for children. Entry is free for children under two years.

Click here to book tickets.