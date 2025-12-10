Jeddah records highest amount of rainfall on Dec 9

Jeddah: Jeddah Governorate recorded the highest rainfall levels in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, December 9, with northern districts receiving exceptional downpours within five hours, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).
In a statement on X, the NCM reported the following rainfall levels:
- King Abdullah Sports City (Al-Jawhara Stadium): 135 mm
- Al-Basateen District: 81 mm
- King Abdulaziz International Airport: 51 mm
The NCM said that the rainfall recorded in Jeddah is among the highest this season. The current weather system is expected to continue producing moderate to heavy rain until Thursday, December 11, with the Centre monitoring the potential for a second wave.
The Centre also confirmed that Jeddah recorded the highest rainfall in the Kingdom over the past 24 hours (9 am December 9 – 9 am December 10).
Rainfall recorded over the past 24 Hours
|Region
|City
|Station/Area
|Rainfall (mm)
|Makkah
|Jeddah
|King Abdullah Sports City (Al-Jawhara Stadium)
|133.2
|Makkah
|Jeddah
|Al-Basateen District
|84.4
|Makkah
|Jeddah
|King Abdulaziz International Airport
|72.2
|Makkah
|Jeddah
|Al-Rawabi District
|50.2
|Northern Borders
|Rafha
|Rafha Airport
|52.9
|Northern Borders
|Arar
|Arar Airport
|42.2
|Northern Borders
|Arar
|Arar City
|17.2
|Hail
|Hail
|Al-Shinan
|22.9
|Qassim
|Buraidah
|Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz Airport
|8.6
|Qassim
|Al-Fara’a
|Al-Fara’a
|6.6
|Qassim
|Uqlat Al-Suqur
|Uqlat Al-Suqur
|6
|Eastern Region
|Hafar Al-Batin
|Air Base
|6.4
|Eastern Region
|Al-Qaisumah
|Al-Qaisumah Airport
|3.4
|Tabuk
|Tayma
|Tayma
|2.6
|Tabuk
|Tabuk
|Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport
|2.1
|Tabuk
|Tabuk
|University of Tabuk
|1.6
|Al-Jawf
|Qurayat
|Al-Qurayat Airport
|0.2
Jeddah has been experiencing severe weather since Monday, December 8, with flooded streets causing traffic disruptions and partial closures. Videos circulating online showed water flowing across major roads, reaching the rims of vehicles in some areas.
Key disruptions caused by the weather:
- Suspension of in-person classes in Jeddah and shift to online learning via the My School platform
- Rescheduling of flights at King Abdulaziz International Airport due to adverse conditions
- One-day suspension of the Red Sea International Film Festival, including closures of the Red Sea Market and Culture Square.
NCM spokesman Hussein Al-Qahtani said rainfall of varying intensity will continue across much of the Kingdom until Thursday. He highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen early-warning systems, enhance monitoring and forecasting capabilities, and conduct specialised research into atmospheric patterns.
He urged residents to avoid low-lying areas, flood channels and water pools, and to follow official forecasts.
Jeddah Municipality response:
- Field teams deployed across 11 municipalities
- Support provided by 15 centres
- Workforce: 7,160 personnel
- Equipment and machinery: 1,621 units.
Operations include removing water accumulations and repairing affected areas to support public safety and restore normal traffic flow.