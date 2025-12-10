Jeddah records highest amount of rainfall on Dec 9

Rain is expected to persist until Thursday, with the Centre tracking signs of a second wave.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th December 2025 2:02 pm IST
A woman and three children stand by the Jeddah waterfront under cloudy skies, looking out at the sea while holding an umbrella.
Residents watch rainfall clouds gather over the Jeddah waterfront. Photo: Akhbar24/X

Jeddah: Jeddah Governorate recorded the highest rainfall levels in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, December 9, with northern districts receiving exceptional downpours within five hours, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).

In a statement on X, the NCM reported the following rainfall levels:

  • King Abdullah Sports City (Al-Jawhara Stadium): 135 mm
  • Al-Basateen District: 81 mm
  • King Abdulaziz International Airport: 51 mm

The NCM said that the rainfall recorded in Jeddah is among the highest this season. The current weather system is expected to continue producing moderate to heavy rain until Thursday, December 11, with the Centre monitoring the potential for a second wave.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

The Centre also confirmed that Jeddah recorded the highest rainfall in the Kingdom over the past 24 hours (9 am December 9 – 9 am December 10).

Rainfall recorded over the past 24 Hours

RegionCityStation/AreaRainfall (mm)
MakkahJeddahKing Abdullah Sports City (Al-Jawhara Stadium)133.2
MakkahJeddahAl-Basateen District84.4
MakkahJeddahKing Abdulaziz International Airport72.2
MakkahJeddahAl-Rawabi District50.2
Northern BordersRafhaRafha Airport52.9
Northern BordersArarArar Airport42.2
Northern BordersArarArar City17.2
HailHailAl-Shinan22.9
QassimBuraidahPrince Nayef bin Abdulaziz Airport8.6
QassimAl-Fara’aAl-Fara’a6.6
QassimUqlat Al-SuqurUqlat Al-Suqur6
Eastern RegionHafar Al-BatinAir Base6.4
Eastern RegionAl-QaisumahAl-Qaisumah Airport3.4
TabukTaymaTayma2.6
TabukTabukPrince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport2.1
TabukTabukUniversity of Tabuk1.6
Al-JawfQurayatAl-Qurayat Airport0.2

Jeddah has been experiencing severe weather since Monday, December 8, with flooded streets causing traffic disruptions and partial closures. Videos circulating online showed water flowing across major roads, reaching the rims of vehicles in some areas.

Key disruptions caused by the weather:

  • Suspension of in-person classes in Jeddah and shift to online learning via the My School platform
  • Rescheduling of flights at King Abdulaziz International Airport due to adverse conditions
  • One-day suspension of the Red Sea International Film Festival, including closures of the Red Sea Market and Culture Square.

NCM spokesman Hussein Al-Qahtani said rainfall of varying intensity will continue across much of the Kingdom until Thursday. He highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen early-warning systems, enhance monitoring and forecasting capabilities, and conduct specialised research into atmospheric patterns.

Memory Khan Seminar

He urged residents to avoid low-lying areas, flood channels and water pools, and to follow official forecasts.

Jeddah Municipality response:

  • Field teams deployed across 11 municipalities
  • Support provided by 15 centres
  • Workforce: 7,160 personnel
  • Equipment and machinery: 1,621 units.

Operations include removing water accumulations and repairing affected areas to support public safety and restore normal traffic flow.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th December 2025 2:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button