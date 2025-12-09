Saudi Arabia, Qatar agree on high-speed rail between Riyadh, Doha

Saudi Arabia and Qatar, on Monday, December 8, signed an agreement regarding a high-speed rail connecting Riyadh and Doha.

According to a statement in official Saudi media, the “high-speed electric passenger railway” would connect Riyadh’s King Salman International Airport with Doha’s Hamad International Airport. Damam and Al Hofuf would be covered.

The train would travel over 300km/h and the distance would be covered in two hours between the capitals.

The project is likely to be completed in six years. It is expected to serve 10 million passengers annually and create 30,000 jobs across both countries, the statement said.

The agreement was signed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during the latter’s visit to Riyadh. The Project is considered the most significant between the two Arab countries