JEE-Advanced result out, RK Shishir of IIT Bombay zone tops

New Delhi: With a score of 314 marks out of 360, R.K. Shishir from Bombay zone has secured the first rank in the IIT entrance examination JEE-Advanced, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

R.K. Shishir is the topper among the students whose names are included in the list of top 10 in JEE-Advanced exam. Polu Lakshmi Sai came at number two, Thomas Biju at number three, Vangapalli Sai Siddharth at number four and Mayank Motwani of IIT Delhi zone came at number five. Polishetty Kartikeya is at 6th position, Prateek Sahu is 7th, Dheeraj Kurukunda is 8th in All India Rank, Mahit is at 9th position and Vetcha Gnana Mahesh has secured 10th position.

Among the girls, Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi Zone bagged the top rank, while in common rank list she is at 16th place. Tanishka secured 277 marks out of 360 in JEE-Advanced exam.

40,712 candidates qualified this year out of a total of 1,55,538 who appeared in both Paper 1 and 2 of JEE-Advanced 2022. Based on the results, the admission process will now begin in 23 IITs across the country.

Of the total 40,712 candidates who have qualified the JEE-Advanced exam, 6516 are girl students.

In the case of foreign students, 296 foreign girl students had registered themselves for JEE-Advanced examinations. However, only foreign 280 students appeared and a 145 cracked the examination.

JEE-Advanced exam was held on August 28. The test for the first paper of JEE-Advanced exam was held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and the second paper was held from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. In order to prevent electronic malpractices in the JEE-Advanced examination, ‘jammers’ were installed at the centres.