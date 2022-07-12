JEE main 2022 toppers list: Four Telangana students score 100 percentile

Hyderabad: Four students from Telangana state bagged positions in the list of toppers who scored 100 percentile in JEE main 2022. A total of 14 students scored a perfect score.

The four students from Telangana state are

Jasti Yashwant VVS Rupesh Biyani Aniket Chattopadhyay Dheeraj Kurukunda

After Telangana, Andhra Pradesh fared best. Three candidates from Andhra Pradesh scored a perfect score of 100 percentile. They are

Koyyana Suhas Penikalapati Ravi Kishore Polisetty Karthikeya

The list of other toppers who scored 100 percentile in JEE main 2022 is as follows

Boya Haren Sathvik (Karnataka) Sneha Pareek (Assam) Sarthak Maheshwari (Haryana) Kushagra Srivastava (Jharkhand) Mrinal Garg (Punjab) Navya (Rajasthan) Saumitra Garg (Uttar Pradesh)

NTA Scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

After both Sessions of JEE (Main) – 2022 Examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.

The Examination was conducted at 588 examination centers in 407 cities, including 17 cities outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis, and Bangkok.

A total number of 558 Observers, 424 City-Coordinators, 18 Regional Coordinators, 369 Deputy/Independent Observers, and 02 National Coordinators were deployed at the Examination Centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

The Examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).