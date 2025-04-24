Jeedimetla police solve burglary case, arrest notorious criminal

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police have solved a burglary case reported in Apurvoopa Colony in March and arrested a notorious burglar involved in the crime. The police recovered gold, silver, and cash, all worth Rs 11.5 lakh.

The accused, Begari Venu Kumar, along with his accomplice Sampath Sai (currently absconding), entered the victim’s house on the night of March 6 and fled with gold, silver, and Rs 10 lakh in cash.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and identified the culprit with the help of closed-circuit camera footage.

The police eventually arrested Venu Kumar, who confessed to the crime. He is also involved in two other cases.

Previously, he had been arrested in 44 cases, and the PD Act was invoked against him.