Jemima Goldsmith praises man who foiled attack on Imran Khan

Islamabad: The ex-wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith, took to social media on Thursday to praise the young man who foiled the attack on the former Prime Minister during the party’s long march in Gujranwala, according to a media report.

Khan sustained bullet injuries in his leg and is currently under treatment at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, Geo News reported.

Goldsmith, who separated from Khan in 2004, thanked God for Khan’s safe escape from the attack, adding that the news was “dreadful”.

The news we dread…

Thank God he’s okay. And thank you from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the gunman. https://t.co/DGoxlJGwxb — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) November 3, 2022

She said that Khan’s sons were thankful to the “heroic man” who dealt with the gunman and saved their father’s life, Geo News reported.

She even posted the picture of the young man, Ibtisam, who foiled the assassination attempt on the PTI Chairman.

Ibtisam told the press that the gunman was not ready to shoot. He added that the pistol used by the attacker was automatic and continued to fire even after it was taken from him.

He expressed regret for not holding the gunman earlier and preventing the first fire.

Many prominent names have taken to social media to condemn the “cowardly attack” on Khan.

Khan and other PTI leaders were injured in the attack near the PTI reception camp at the Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

Following the gun attack, protests erupted in different cities across the country against the assassination attempt on Khan, Ary News reported.