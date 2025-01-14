Jemimah breaks into top-20 in ICC rankings after maiden ODI ton

Dubai: Riding on her maiden international century, Indian middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues climbed three spots to enter the top-20 at 19th in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings released on Tuesday.

Ending a seven-year wait, the 24-year-old struck 102 to power India to their highest ever total of 370 in the second women’s ODI against Ireland in Rajkot. India won the match by 116 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Jemimah now has 563 ranking points, ahead of Suzie Bates (New Zealand) in the top-20, the ICC stated in a press release.

India opening batter Smriti Mandhana, who is leading the side against Ireland in absence of an injured Harmanpreet Kaur, stayed on the podium at third place with 723 ranking points.

She is behind Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu (733) and South African star batter Laura Wolvaardt, who retained her top spot with a career-high points tally of 773.

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy was the big mover in the latest update, climbing to fifth with 678 points on the back of her 70 in their win over England in the women’s Ashes series-opener.

The top three ODI bowlers were involved in the Ashes series currently, with England’s Sophie Ecclestone (779) clinging to the top spot.

The 25-year-old snared six wickets across the first two One-Day matches in Australia.