Jewellery showroom staffer booked after gold worth Rs 1.05 cr goes missing

'Check by the owner found that 70 items of gold under the direct supervision of the accused had gone missing. No arrest has been made so far,' he added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th March 2024 2:52 pm IST
Thane: A jewellery showroom staffer has been booked for allegedly misappropriating 1.5 kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.05 crore, a Thane police official said on Monday.

As per the complaint of the jewellery showroom owner, the accused was working in his establishment for the past two years and was responsible for keeping gold in the cupboard at the end of the day, said Naupada police station senior inspector Abhay Mahajan.

“A check by the owner found that 70 items of gold under the direct supervision of the accused had gone missing. No arrest has been made so far,” he added.

