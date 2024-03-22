JFK seeks immediate release of Kashmiri journalists held under UAPA

The Journalist Federation of Kashmir (JFK) has expressed grief over the continued imprisonment of a Kashmiri journalist, Irfan Mehraj, and advocated for his immediate release.

Mehraj, who is a well-known journalist in the Valley, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 20, 2023, under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and was lodged in a Delhi jail.

The move was seen as a tactic to intimidate journalists in Kashmir who have always worked under perilous conditions, holding up the values of press freedom in the face of dangers to life and liberty. Over the past year, Mehraj’s detention drew widespread condemnation from media watchdogs and human rights organisations across the globe.

In an recent statement, the federation praising his contributions to bold journalism said, “Mehraj is a diligent journalist whose contributions have featured across various local, national, and international platforms. He regularly contributed to international broadcasters, including Deutsche Welle (DW) and Al Jazeera.”

Mehraj’s work has also appeared in The Caravan, Himal Magazine, Brighter Kashmir, and Rising Kashmir. The federation has also denounced the prolonged imprisonment of other Kashmiri journalists, including Asif Sultan, Sajad Gul, and Majid Hyderi.

Highlighting the importance of press freedom and free speech in a secular democracy, the federation said these are the indispensable pillars of democracy and progress.

“Any encroachment upon these rights will only undermine the proper functioning of democratic institutions, potentially leading to catastrophic consequences for societies and their governing bodies,” the statement read.

“There is also a correlation between the deterioration of the media landscape in Kashmir and the emergence of social media influencers posing as news reporters, due to which a decline in the standards of journalism has become imminent,” it noted.

The statement further urged the authorities to work towards a conducive environment for journalists rather than making hollow claims of respect for press freedom.