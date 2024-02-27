Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani’s pic with trophy goes viral

Mumbai: As the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale approaches on March 2 and 3, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of this season’s winner among the top 5 finalists. Polls and voting trends suggest that Manisha Rani and Shoaib Ibrahim are leading the race. However, the air is thick with uncertainty as anything can happen in the last moments.

Top 5 Finalists

Manisha Rani

Shoaib Ibrahim

Adrija Sinha

Sreerama Chandra

Dhanashree Verma

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner

Amidst the curiosity, a photo circulating online shows Manisha Rani holding what appears to be the winner’s trophy. However, it has been revealed that this image is a clever photoshop creation. The original picture features Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 winner Gunjan Sinha, and Manisha’s face has been seamlessly swapped in.

While the image is merely fan-made, it has ignited excitement and discussions among fans, with many speculating about Manisha Rani being the true winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. However, only time will tell as the finale draws near. The photo is circulating on YouTube channels.

‘Manisha Rani Will Win’, says fans.

Here are some reactions.

The winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 is Manisha Rani. 🏆🤞 — Systummm (@liberal_thug07) February 26, 2024

Congratulations……

And The winner 🏆 of Jhalak dikhalaja 11 is Manisha Rani#ManishaRaniInDJ11 #ManishaRani𓃵 #ManishaSqaud — Positive _Pr (@positive_pr002) February 26, 2024

Do you think Manisha Rani should win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11? Comment below.