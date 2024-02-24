Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim’s TOTAL earnings so far

Mumbai: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’s finale is around the corner. TV star Shoaib Ibrahim has emerged as one of the season’s most beloved participants. With captivating performances that have consistently earned him top scores, Shoaib has now secured his place in the finale.

Fans and loyal viewers of JDJ 11 have expressed strong confidence in Shoaib, with many predicting him to be a frontrunner for the top two positions and even labelling him as a potential winner of the season. The reality TV star’s ability to entertain the audience each week has undoubtedly contributed to his widespread popularity.

But do you know how much is Shoaib Ibrahim charging for his participation in the dance reality show? Scroll down to know.

Shoaib Ibrahim’s Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Remuneration

Fans are curious to know about Shoaib’s fee, and reports suggest that the TV star is commanding a substantial fee for his appearance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. It is rumoured that he is charging Rs 5 lakhs per week, covering two episodes, equating to Rs 2.5 lakhs per episode.

With the show having aired 30 episodes over 15 weeks since its premiere on November 11, Shoaib’s total earnings are speculated to be around Rs 75 lakhs. If he continues into the upcoming finale week, his overall earnings are expected to touch Rs 85 lakhs.

Will Shoaib Ibrahim bag the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 trophy? Share your opinions with us in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.