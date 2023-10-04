Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib to Arshi, list of 11 contestants

While there is no official confirmation, it is being said that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will begin from November 1

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestants Ayesha Singh, Shoaib Ibrahim and Arshi Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: One of the most loved dance reality shows ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is coming back on screens with its 11th season. While there is no official confirmation, it is being said that the show will begin from November 1.

Several names of popular celebrities from telly world who are likely to take part in JDJ 11 are surfacing online. Latest names to join the list are Shoaib Ibrahim and Arshi Khan. Check out the complete list below.

  • Ayesha Singh
  • Shoaib Ibrahim
  • Arshi Khan
  • Urvashi Dholakia
  • Surbhi Jyoti
  • Shivangi Joshi
  • Sumbul Touqeer Khan
  • Shiv Thakare
  • Manisha Rani
  • Karishma Kotak
  • Karuna Pandey

Some reports suggest that Bigg Boss OTT fame Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav might also appear on the show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same yet.

Names Of Judges

According to reports, Madhuri Dixit, who was associated with the show for many years, has opted out of the show. As per latest buzz, Madhuri Dixit has backed off and in place of her Farah Khan, Malaika Arora will judge the show along with Karan Johar.

Are you excited for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

