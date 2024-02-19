Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Top 5 contestants, finale date and more

Mumbai: As Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 edges closer to its grand finale, the competition is heating up. Currently, the show boasts a talented pool of top 6 contestants, and this week’s elimination will reveal the final top 5 contenders vying for the prestigious title.

The highly anticipated grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is expected to be aired on Sony TV in the first week of March. While an official announcement from the makers is still awaited, speculations suggest the finale might be showcased on March 2nd and 3rd.

Timings and Where to Watch Finale

Like every year, the finale is expected to kick off at 8 o’clock this year too, spreading over two days with the winner’s announcement on the final day. For those opting not to watch on television, you can watch the finale live on many platforms. You can stream it on your phone or computer if you have a Sony Liv app if you have subscription.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Top 5 Contestants

As the competition intensifies, the top 6 contestants battling for the crown are:

Manisha Rani

Shoaib Ibrahim

Shiv Thakare

Adrija Sinha

Sreerama Chandra

Dhanashree Verma

Predictions are circulating that either Shiv Thakare or Dhanashree Verma might bid farewell to the stage before the finale, bringing the list down to the top 5. However, fans will have to wait and watch.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.