Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: TOP contestant to get evicted from finale

Mumbai: The grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is around the corner and fans are excited to know about who will lift the trophy this year. The finale is expected to take place in March first week, but there is no official announcement from the makers yet.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Top 6 Finalists

Sagar Parekh became the latest contestant to bid farewell to the dance reality show, leaving behind the top 6 finalists. These finalists include —

Manisha Rani

Shoaib Ibrahim

Shiv Thakare

Adrija Sinha

Sreerama Chandra

Dhanashree Verma

Shiv Thakare To Get Eliminated Next?

In the upcoming semi-finale week, another contestant is expected to exit, narrowing down the competition to the top 5 finalists. Initially, there were murmurs that Dhanashree Verma might be the one to leave. However, a surprising tweet from Bigg Boss Tak has thrown a curveball, suggesting that Shiv Thakare, despite being safe throughout the season, might be the unlucky to get eliminated from finale.

The tweet mentions, “Shiv Thakare who was safe in the entire season till now, was declared as UNSAFE and in Bottom-2 for this week. Definitely, he won the final battle and entered the show’s finale. But the narrative is set just before the FINALE, he gets fewer votes than others. Sadly, he will end up losing one more reality show.”

Shiv Thakare who was safe in the entire season till now, was declared as UNSAFE and in Bottom-2 for this week. Definitely, he won the final battle and entered the show's finale.



Top 5 Finalists Of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

If Shiv get eliminated, then the top 5 finalists will be —

Manisha Rani

Shoaib Ibrahim

Adrija Sinha

Sreerama Chandra

Dhanashree Verma

However, only time will and we will have to wait till the upcoming episodes to see the official outcome. Do you Shiv Thakare deserves to be in the finale? Comment below.

