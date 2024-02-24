Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Twist in winner name, Manisha Rani OUT?

Mumbai: As Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is 11 inches closer to its grand finale on March 2nd and 3rd, speculation about the winner is causing a buzz. Currently, 6 contestants are Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra and Shiv Thakare. And now, all eyes are on who will win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Will Manisha Rani Win?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani is emerging as a potential winner. She is a strong contender, backed by a devoted fan base creating massive hype on social media. Considering the buzz and talk on social media, it is getting quite clear that Manisha might win smoothly.

However, rumours circulate that the show’s makers might have a fixed winner this year, adding an element of mystery to the outcome. While many predict Manisha Rani’s smooth victory, there’s speculation that the makers might surprise everyone with a twist.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner

Amidst the predictions, names like Dhanashree Verma and Shoaib Ibrahim are emerging as potential winners due to their popularity. Shoaib is a prominent figure in the television industry, while Dhanashree, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife, has a significant following on social media. It is being said that makers might make either of them win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 for sure.

It’s worth noting that insiders previously hinted at Shiv Thakare’s pre-planned elimination before the finale, and recent confirmation indicates his exit in the semi-finale week. The question of whether the show is genuinely predetermined remains unanswered, leaving fans in suspense until the grand finale unfolds.

Who do you think will win JDJ 11?