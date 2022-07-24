Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Full & Final list of contestants [Photos]

Mumbai: After a hiatus of five long years, the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa will be making a grand comeback on the small screen with its season 10. Makers are reportedly lining up popular celebrities as contestants like every year to make the new season more interesting.

From popular Bigg Boss celebrities to other well-known personalities from the telly world as well as from the sports world, many names have been doing rounds on the internet who are likely to take part in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

So, in this write-up, we have compiled all the names who are reportedly going to shake a leg on the dance floor and enthrall us with their moves. Scroll ahead to have a look.

Hina Khan

Harbhajan Singh

Sumeet Vyas

Tony Kakkar

Paras Kalnawat

Nia Sharma

Lasith Malinga

Niti Taylor

Suresh Raina

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Who is the contestant you are most excited to see groove? Comment down below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates and interesting scoops on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.