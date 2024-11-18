Jhansi tragedy jolts UP govt, notices issued to 80 hospitals

Jhansi: Notices have been issued to 80 hospitals found lacking in fire safety measures as authorities in Lucknow intensified inspections in the wake of the tragedy at a state-run hospital in Jhansi.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Lucknow, Mangesh Kumar, said they have identified 906 hospitals and buildings in Lucknow for fire safety inspections.

“Of these, 80 hospitals were found non-compliant with fire safety norms and have been served notices. We have also written to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to ensure these hospitals meet the required standards,” he said.

If corrective actions are not taken, legal proceedings will follow, and the establishments may be sealed, Kumar told PTI Videos.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer (Lucknow) NB Singh said hospitals with fewer than 50 beds are not required to obtain NOC (no objection certificate) from the department and only require registration.

“However, if a building violates safety standards or lacks fire equipment, the fire department is free to take action. Our team is also conducting inspections, and notices are being served where deficiencies are found. If hospitals fail to address these after notice, their licences will be revoked,” Singh added.

The increased vigilance comes in the wake of 10 newborns dying in a fire that engulfed the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi district on Friday night, November 15. Two more infants, who were among the 39 rescued from the NICU Friday night, died on Sunday but officials claimed those deaths were due to illness and not related to the fire incident.