Jharkhand: 2 killed after being ‘hit’ by police vehicle

The incident took place in the Gola police station area late on Friday night.

Jharkhand: Two youths killed after being 'hit' by police patrolling vehicle

Ramgarh: Two youths were killed after the motorcycle on which they were traveling was allegedly hit by a police patrolling vehicle in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, a police officer said on Saturday, October 5.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Abhishek Prasad, officer-in-charge of Gola police station said that an FIR has been lodged against the driver of the patrolling vehicle based on a written complaint filed by Tiru Manjhi, father of one of the deceased.

He said that the deceased’s father alleged in the complaint that the youths were hit by a police patrolling vehicle as a result of which they died.

“We have initiated an investigation in this regard,” he said.

