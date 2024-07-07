Jharkhand: 3 killed, 8 injured as building collapses in Deogarh

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th July 2024 6:38 pm IST
Deoghar: NDRF personnel during a rescue operation after a multi-storey building collapsed, in Deoghar district, Sunday, July 7, 2024. Several people are feared trapped. (PTI Photo)

Deoghar: At least three persons were killed and eight others were injured after being buried under the debris of a two-storey building that collapsed in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Sunday, July 7, officials said.

The rescue operation that began at 6 am concluded around 4 pm, they said.

Deoghar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishal Sagar said 11 people were trapped under the rubble after the building collapsed in the town early this morning.

“Four children were rescued by the local people. We immediately deployed a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team which retrieved seven people from under the debris,” Sagar told PTI.

Deoghar: NDRF personnel during a rescue operation after a multi-storey building collapsed, in Deoghar district, Sunday, July 7, 2024. Several people are feared trapped. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_07_2024_000031B)

All the seven people were taken to the Deoghar Sadar Hospital, and “three of them were declared dead” by doctors of the health facility, he said.

The families of the injured and the deceased people will be provided compensation as per the government norms, the DC said.

Deoghar: NDRF personnel during a rescue operation after a multi-storey building collapsed, in Deoghar district, Sunday, July 7, 2024. Several people are feared trapped. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_07_2024_000033B)

“Of the seven people taken to the hospital, two were declared dead and a woman succumbed to her injuries. The treatment of the four others, including a child, is underway,” Deoghar Civil Surgeon Ranjan Sinha told PTI.

NDRF Inspector Randhir Kumar said the 10-hour-long rescue operation ended around 4.10 pm.

