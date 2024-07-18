Jharkhand: 6 injured in clash between two groups amid Muharram procession

Dhanbad: At least six people were injured after a clash between two groups over a change in route of a Muharram procession in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Pandarpala locality in Wasseypur on Wednesday night.

Police have imposed prohibitory orders under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) in the area to maintain the law and order situation, they said.

Security has also been bolstered to prevent any untoward incident.

Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police H P Janardhanan said the clash was triggered by the change in the Muharram procession route.

The organisers claimed that the route had to be altered due to water-logging.

Police rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control, the SSP said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.