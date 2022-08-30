Jharkhand: BJP leader suspended for allegedly torturing house help

Jharkhand BJP leader, Seema Patra was suspended from the party on Tuesday following allegations of torturing her house help.

This comes after a video of the house help identified as, Sunita, accusing the leader of brutal torture surfaced on social media.

The tribal woman was rescued after a person reported the incident to the police, following which a search was carried out.

Patra allegedly held the woman captive and tortured her for eight years. Her teeth were blown out, and she was given urine to drink. The woman also suffered several burns and injuries on her body allegedly by hot iron rods.

“She hit me with a hot pan, iron rods and slotted spoon,” a weak Sunita can be heard whimpering, as she narrates her ordeal.

She was rescued and admitted to a hospital for treatment. “I want to recover and study further,” she states in the video.

Seema Patra was reportedly an active part of the BJP women’s wing in Jharkhand and is the wife of a retired IAS officer, Maheshwar Patra.

A complaint has been filed and a case is being registered against her.