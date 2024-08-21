Jharkhand ex-CM Champai Soren announces plan to float new political party

Seraikela Kharsawan: Former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, Champai Soren on Wednesday, August 21, announced his decision to float a new political front after his return from Delhi to his hometown of Seraikela Kharsawan.

Soren’s visit to Delhi had sparked speculation that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I had mentioned three options – retirement, organisation, or friend. I will not retire; I will strengthen the party, a new party, and if I meet a good friend on the way, then will move ahead with them,” Champai Soren announced speaking to reporters, leaving open the possibility of future alliances.

On Sunday, Soren took to social media to voice his grievances, stating that he had been “insulted” during his tenure as chief minister and that all options remained open ahead of the forthcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Soren’s social media post detailed occasions where he felt marginalised, including being asked to resign abruptly and being denied the opportunity to convene a legislative party meeting. He mentioned three potential paths for his political future: retiring from politics, forming a separate organisation, or continuing his journey with a new partner.

Also Read Indian astronaut likely to fly to int’l space station by April 2025

Speaking on his return, Soren remarked, “I went to Delhi for personal reasons, during which I made that post. The whole country saw my thoughts, and I stand by them. There are three choices ahead of me: one is to retire, the second is to form a new party, and the third is to work with a good companion if I find one. I am firm in my decision—my new chapter is about to begin. I considered retiring, but the overwhelming support from my followers has made me rethink. I have had no communication with anyone from the JMM.”

As the political climate in Jharkhand intensifies, all eyes are on Champai Soren and his next move, with significant implications for the upcoming state elections.

State Congress chief, Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, addressing the media on Monday after a Congress Screening Committee meeting in Delhi, responded to the speculation by asserting that the coalition had always shown respect to Soren. Kamlesh highlighted that Soren had been made an MLA, a minister, and even the chief minister by the JMM, suggesting there was no cause for dissatisfaction.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren indirectly accused the BJP of attempting to poach MLAs and destabilise the state government. He claimed that the BJP’s tactics were aimed at dividing families and communities in Jharkhand.

State minister Banna Gupta echoed these concerns, accusing the BJP of trying to turn Jharkhand’s democracy into a “laboratory” and expressing confidence that their attempts to lure Champai Soren would not succeed.

In response to the speculations and accusations, BJP state President Babulal Marandi acknowledged Soren’s evident distress but declined to comment on whether he would join the BJP.