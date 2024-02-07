Jharkhand ex-CM Hemant Soren’s ED remand extended by 5 days

Earlier during the day, the ED took the former CM to the civil court in Ranchi amid tight security

Photo of Jibran Nazir Jibran Nazir Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th February 2024 6:09 pm IST
Jharkhand: Next hearing on Hemant Soren's plea on Feb 12
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File Photo)

Ranchi: A special PMLA court on Wednesday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of former chief minister Hemant Soren by five days in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, lawyers said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The former chief minister on February 2 was remanded to five days’ ED custody by the special PMLA (The Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court which ended on Wednesday.

Soren was arrested on the night of January 31 after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in the money laundering case. He resigned as the chief minister before that.

MS Education Academy

Earlier during the day, the ED took the former CM to the civil court in Ranchi amid tight security.

Soren waved at his supporters, who raised slogans such as ‘Hemant Soren Zindabad’ and ‘Jail Ka Darwaja Tootega, Hemant Bhaiya Chootega’ (Jail doors will be broken, brother Hemant will be released).

Tags
Photo of Jibran Nazir Jibran Nazir Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th February 2024 6:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button