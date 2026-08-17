Jharkhand exam stir: Students burn effigies of CM, Rahul

Ranchi: The agitation by students over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations intensified on Sunday, August 16, as protesters burnt effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav here, accusing the JMM-Congress alliance of “failing to take concrete action” on their demands.

The state government, meanwhile, extended an invitation in the evening to the protesters for a fresh round of talks on Monday.

The stir, led by the ‘JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch’, entered its 23rd day on Sunday, with the students reiterating their demand for a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination.

The agitators took out a torchlight procession from the protest site, Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk, where they burnt the effigies. Effigies were also burnt in various other districts across the state.

The students expressed disappointment over the ruling JMM-Congress alliance “failing to take tangible action” on their demands, and alleged that the government was playing politics over issues concerning the future of job aspirants.

Amid the escalation, the Jharkhand government invited representatives of the protesting students for a fresh round of talks at 2 pm on Monday, August 17.

The decision came following a meeting between the protesters and the Sub-Divisional Officer and Additional District Magistrate, Law and Order, at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

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An official said the students have been invited to participate in the discussions along with their legal advisor.

The ‘JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch’ accepted the government’s proposal for talks at the State Guest House, but said it would not relent on its demands.

“We will definitely go for the talks as we want to resolve the issue through dialogue. We are firm on two of our demands – a CBI probe into irregularities in recruitment exams and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exams,” its leader Ravindra Paswan told reporters.

The number of students who will be part of the delegation for the talks will be announced on Monday, he said.

The proposed meeting will be the seventh round of talks between the government and the agitating students. The previous round, held on August 9, failed to yield any breakthrough.

The agitators had on Saturday, August 15, announced that they would gherao the chief minister’s residence on August 20, and appealed to students from across Jharkhand to assemble in Ranchi for the demonstration.

“We seek the CM’s resignation, as both the JMM and the Congress have been playing politics with us,” Paswan alleged.

The protesters have also demanded that the Congress withdraw its support from the JMM-led government if the chief minister fails to act on their concerns.

The students’ body has been demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination, a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities, making the investigation report public and action against those found guilty.

Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand assembly, Babulal Marandi, on Sunday urged Soren to accept the students’ demands and backed their call for a CBI investigation.

“The students have been demanding a CBI probe into the irregularities, and I think the government should order it. Why does the government fear this?” Marandi said.

He said continued government “inaction” could force more youth and students to take to the streets.

On the proposed gherao of the CM’s residence, Marandi said the BJP would extend moral support to the students, who have been protesting “peacefully” for more than three weeks.

The Congress has said its state unit would discuss the issue at a meeting on August 18.

“Any attempt to harm the future of Jharkhand’s youth will not be tolerated,” state Congress media in-charge Rakesh Sinha said, adding that the party would raise the students’ concerns and push for transparency, impartiality and a time-bound recruitment process.

The protesters have also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that although he had expressed support for students, no concrete action followed.

Film and television actor Kunickaa Sadanand also visited the protest site at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and met the students. She spoke to Sabita Kumari, one of the six protesters who have been on hunger strike for more than two weeks, and said the students had legitimate demands.

The Jharkhand government has sought to reassure the job aspirants by announcing measures aimed at making the recruitment process more transparent and secure.

In his Independence Day address, Soren said questions surrounding recruitment examinations had shaken the trust of an entire generation of job aspirants. He assured that allegations of irregularities would be investigated impartially, and that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found guilty, irrespective of influence or position.

The measures outlined by the government include a time-bound annual examination calendar, technology-secured examinations, timely publication of answer keys and OMR sheets, and multi-level accountability in the recruitment process.

The government has also launched a campaign to seek suggestions from students, teachers, educationists and parents on reforms in the examination system.

The protesters, however, have maintained that they will not withdraw the agitation until the government addresses their demands, including cancellation of examinations in which alleged irregularities were found, and an independent probe into the recruitment process.