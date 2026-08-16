Jharkhand protesting students to gherao CM’s residence on Aug 20

Ranchi: Students protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations announced they would burn effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in all 24 districts of the state on Sunday, August 15, alleging that the ruling JMM-Congress alliance “failed to take concrete action” on their demands.

The protest under JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch entered its 23rd day on Sunday, August 16.

The agitators accused the ruling JMM and the Congress of playing politics over their issues, and announced that they would gherao Soren’s residence in Ranchi on August 20, demanding his resignation.

On Saturday, they demanded that Gandhi withdraw support from the JMM-led coalition if the “CM was not listening to him”.

They took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ranchi on Saturday to mark the country’s 80th Independence Day and to press their demand for greater transparency and reforms in the recruitment examination system.

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Thousands of students and job aspirants, including two wheelchair-borne demonstrators who were on fast, participated in the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the site of the ongoing agitation, to Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi on Saturday.

Carrying the national flag, the protesters raised slogans such as ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

“We will gherao the chief minister’s residence on August 20. We seek his resignation as both the JMM and the Congress are playing politics with us. We also demand that Rahul Gandhi withdraw support from the JMM-led coalition if the CM is not listening to him,” JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said.

The protesters said they would not withdraw the demonstration until the government addresses their demands, including cancellation of examinations in which alleged irregularities were found, and ordering of an independent probe into the recruitment process.

The platform of the protesting students has sought a CBI investigation or an inquiry by a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand into the alleged exam irregularities.

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch has also demanded cancellation of the JSSC-CGL test and certain Jharkhand PSC examinations that it considers suspicious.

The protesters appealed to students across Jharkhand to assemble in Ranchi for the proposed gherao of the CM’s residence on August 20.

They also targeted Gandhi, saying he had expressed support for students but that “no concrete action” had followed.

The students’ platform demanded that Congress withdraw support from the JMM-led government if it is unwilling to act on their concerns.

“We demanded Hemant Soren’s resignation as the government failed to cancel JSSC-CGL and the JPSC examinations in which irregularities were found,” Paswan said.

JLKM leader Devendra Mahto, who has been on a fast for 15 days, alleged that the police prevented him from leaving Sadar Hospital to participate in the march on Saturday.

Videos purportedly showing Mahto scuffling with security personnel while attempting to leave the hospital were widely circulated on social media.

The protesters maintained that their movement was not limited to certain examinations but was concerning the credibility of the entire recruitment system and the future of thousands of young job aspirants.

The state government, however, sought to reassure job aspirants by announcing measures aimed at making the recruitment process more transparent and secure.

In his Independence Day address, the CM said questions surrounding recruitment examinations had shaken the trust of an entire generation of job aspirants.

He assured students that investigations into alleged irregularities would be conducted impartially and that anyone found guilty would face strict legal action irrespective of influence or position.

Soren also cautioned against declaring anyone guilty without evidence and said justice must be based on facts.

He stressed that merely apprehending those responsible for irregularities would not be enough and called for systemic reforms to prevent manipulation of examinations in the future.

Among the measures outlined by the government are a time-bound annual examination calendar, technology secured examinations, timely publication of answer keys and OMR sheets, and multi-level accountability in the recruitment process.

The state government has also launched the ‘Students’ Voice with Students’ campaign to seek suggestions from students, teachers, educationists and parents on reforms in the examination system.

Soren said creating employment opportunities was among the government’s top priorities.

He maintained that the objective was not merely to fill vacant government posts but also to create wider employment opportunities through recruitment agencies and other avenues.

He described paper leaks as a national problem while stressing that Jharkhand had a responsibility to ensure fair and credible examinations.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also expressed concern over alleged examination malpractice, saying question-paper leaks undermine the morale and prospects of students who seek success through hard work and talent.