Jharkhand Police stops Devendra Mahto from joining Tiranga Rally

Jharkhand: Devendra Mahto, the Jharkhand student leader on an indefinite hunger strike, was allegedly stopped from participating in the Tiranga Rally on Saturday, August 15, on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day being celebrated at the Jaipal Munda Stadium in Ranchi.

A video of a skirmish between him and police officials as he tried to leave the Sadar Hospital emerged on social media. His Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) colleagues are seen requesting the officials to free him.

Mahto sustained injuries on his chest. According to several reports, he was detained.

14 दिनों से भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे मेरे साथ आज पुलिस द्वारा धक्का-मुक्की और बलपूर्वक रोकने की कोशिश की गई। मेरे साथ मौजूद साथियों के साथ भी पुलिस द्वारा मारपीट की गई।



कई दिनों से भूखा होने के बावजूद मैं अपने अधिकार और जनता की आवाज़ के लिए खड़ा हूँ। हमें इस तरह रोककर हमारी आवाज़ को… pic.twitter.com/TRxMaMkBqR — Devendra Nath Mahto (@DevendraNathMa9) August 15, 2026

Devendra Mahto has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 2, protesting against the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Earlier in the day, he criticised the heavy police deployment around his hospital room and called out the Hemant Soren government

“What kind of freedom is this, after all? Are we not even free to hoist the Tricolour and participate in the Tricolour March in our own country? Despite the difficult circumstances, I want to join this program in a peaceful manner,” he wrote on his X handle.

Also Read BJP workers hoist party flag instead of national flag on I-Day

He also posted another video of him and his supporters sitting in front of his hospital room in protest against the unruly police behaviour. “The police kept pushing and shoving me continuously to stop me. Finally, I’ve sat down right outside my room’s gate,” he said.

He has refused treatment if he is not allowed to participate in the Independence Day celebration. “Until I’m allowed to leave from here, I’ll stay seated right here. I won’t even get my treatment done, and I’ll stay here to make my point,” he said.

पुलिस द्वारा लगातार धक्का-मुक्की कर मुझे रोका गया। आखिरकार मैं अपने रूम के गेट के बाहर ही बैठ गया हूँ।



जब तक मुझे यहाँ से बाहर निकलने नहीं दिया जाता, तब तक मैं यहीं बैठा रहूँगा। मैं अपना इलाज भी नहीं करवाऊँगा और यहीं रहकर अपनी बात रखूँगा।



मेरी लड़ाई जनता के अधिकार और न्याय के… pic.twitter.com/YOSqJE0Ylc — Devendra Nath Mahto (@DevendraNathMa9) August 15, 2026

Jharkhand job aspirants take out ‘Tiranga Yatra’

On the 22nd day of the agitation, protesting students and job aspirants took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ from the protest site of Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk seeking reforms in the state’s recruitment examination process.

Thousands attended the march with the tricolour in their hands and raising patriotic slogans such as ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

VIDEO | Jharkhand exam row: Student protesters Rupesh Kumar and Savita Kumari, who are on hunger strike, join Ranchi's Tiranga Yatra on wheelchairs.



Savita Kumari says, "Today the whole world is taking out the Tiranga Yatra, while we are craving for even a single grain of… pic.twitter.com/W7yJMy3nwj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2026

Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured people that the hard work of job aspirants would not be left at the mercy of the paper leak mafia, corruption or irregularities, and huge employment opportunities would be made available to them through the state’s recruitment agencies.

“Millions of young people in Jharkhand are working day and night to realise their dreams. Their parents are educating them by stretching their means beyond their limits. Therefore, it is our utmost responsibility to honour their hard work and ensure justice for their talent.

“Several questions have been raised recently about recruitment examinations. When doubts arise, it is not just a single exam that is affected; the trust of an entire generation is shaken. I want to assure every student in Jharkhand that their hard work will not be left at the mercy of any mafia, corrupt system, or irregularity,” he said.