Jharkhand: Five elephants including two calves electrocuted

The autopsy of the carcass will be conducted only after the four elephants were safely driven away, a forest official said.

Published: 21st November 2023 5:01 pm IST
elephants
Representative Image

Jamshedpur: Five elephants including two calves were electrocuted Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district on Monday night after they came in contact with a live wire, a forest official said.

The incident took place at Beniasai village in the copper township of Musabani, around 45km from here under Ghatsila sub-division, divisional forest officer Mamta Priyadarshi told PTI on Tuesday.

She said forest officials rushed to the spot and drove away four more elephants of the same herd still moving in the nearby areas.

The autopsy of the carcass will be conducted only after the four elephants were safely driven away, the official said.

SP (Rural) Rishabh Garg said villagers had reported movement of a herd of elephants in the area for the last couple of days.

