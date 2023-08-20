AP: Elephant gets electrocuted as it topples power transmission pole

The incident took place around 4 am, the official said, adding that the elephant died when live wires fell on it.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th August 2023 4:13 pm IST
Representative Image

Chittoor: A 16-year-old female elephant was electrocuted when it toppled a power transmission pole at Nallagandlapalli village in Chittoor district in the early hours of Sunday, a forest official said.

The incident took place around 4 am, the official said, adding that the elephant died when live wires fell on it.

“The elephant was a part of a herd,” Chittoor District Forest Officer (DFO) Chaitanya Kumar Reddy told PTI. “It died between 3 am and 4 am when it dislodged the power transmission pole, resulting in electric wires falling on it.”

MS Education Academy

According to the DFO, the forest department had told the electricity department to turn off power during night time whenever there was elephant movement, and also to not leave any power lines hanging loose. But no action was taken.

Following a postmortem examination, the carcass of the elephant will be cremated, Reddy said, adding that the forest department will book a case against the electricity department for negligence of duty under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 45-year-old man was crushed to death by an elephant at Punganur in Peddapanjani mandal when he came in the path of a herd, Reddy said.

The incident took place around 7 pm on Saturday, he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th August 2023 4:13 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button