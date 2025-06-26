Jharkhand: Man beaten to death by in-laws after he kills wife

Giridih: A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his in-laws after he was accused of killing his wife in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday in Lukaiya village under the Mufassil Police Station area, when the husband and the wife got engaged in an altercation over a family dispute, and the man stabbed her to death, an officer said.

The deceased were identified as Chotelal Hansda and his 25-year-old wife Meena Murmu.

Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jeetwahan Oraon said Hansda had married Meena around eight years ago.

Both were residents of the same police station area in Giridih, but their relationship was reportedly strained, he added.

“Meena was staying at her parents’ house recently. Her husband visited his in-laws’ home to bring her back. They had an altercation over an issue late Wednesday night, and Chotelal allegedly stabbed his wife to death,” Oraon told PTI.

Hansda attempted to flee the spot but failed as he was caught by Meena’s family members and local villagers.

“He was beaten to death,” the SDPO said.

The police recovered both bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.