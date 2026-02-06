Jharkhand minister gives Rs 2 lakh reward to Mohammed Deepak for bravery

Ranchi: Jharkhand Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari hailed the Uttarakhand gym trainer Mohammed Deepak and announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh in recognition of his courage for heroically stepping in to save a Muslim shop owner from Bajrang Dal members.

When efforts to spread the poison of hatred continue unabated across the country, in such times, the example of humanity, brotherhood, and love set by Deepak from Uttarakhand has forced all of India to reflect deeply, the minister’s statement read.

“I have said it before, our fight is not with any Indian. Our fight is with that British mindset that mercilessly crushed, killed, and shackled our ancestors in the chains of slavery,” Ansari said.

Adding that Deepak revived the true meaning of freedom, he shared that he will give Rs 2 lakhs from his four months’ salary to the hero.

“The amount may be small, but it is a salute to Deepak’s resolve and will strengthen his morale. This is a clear message that the soul of Hindustan is not hatred, but love,” Ansari’s statement read.

डॉ इरफान अंसारी का बड़ा ऐलान।



मोहब्बत और एकता की मिसाल बने दीपक, डॉ. इरफान अंसारी ने ₹2 लाख देने का किया ऐलान, झारखंड में होगा सम्मान

देश में जब नफ़रत का ज़हर फैलाने की लगातार कोशिशें हो रही हैं, ऐसे समय में उत्तराखंड के दीपक ने इंसानियत, भाईचारे और मोहब्बत की जो मिसाल पेश… pic.twitter.com/uLb0Kj4RzJ — Dr. Irfan Ansari (@IrfanAnsariMLA) February 3, 2026

The health minister further said that by claiming to be Mohammed Deepak in that instance, he “single-handedly drove away those spreading hatred from the spot.”

“When Deepak openly declares—’I am Deepak Mohammad,’ it is then that the true beauty of this country comes to the fore. It is a resounding slap on the faces of those who bake their political bread by spreading hatred.”

He stressed that Deepak’s historic actions proved that love triumphs over hatred and that such actions will inspire generations to come. The minister equated his actions with bravery, saying, “I salute him from the heart.”

He additionally announced that Deepak will be formally invited to Jharkhand to be honoured with “his own hands.”

“The blood of a true Indian does not carry hatred. A true Indian loves, loves his own people, and spreads the message of love,” Ansari said.