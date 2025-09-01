Jharkhand: Nine Maoists surrender with AK-47 rifles

Among them were a self-styled zonal commander and four sub-zonal commanders carrying rewards of a total of Rs 23 lakh on their heads, police said.

1st September 2025
Jharkhand: Nine members of the banned Maoist splinter group, Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), surrendered before the security forces with their arms and ammunition in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Monday, police said.

Among the nine red rebels were a self-styled zonal commander and four sub-zonal commanders carrying rewards of a total of Rs 23 lakh on their heads, they said.

The Maoists surrendered with a large number of arms and ammunition, including four AK-47 rifles and three SLRs.

JJMP self-styled zonal commander Ravindra Yadav, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh and was wanted in 14 cases, surrendered with two AK-47s, three rifles and 1,241 cartridges, a police statement said.

Three self-styled sub-zonal commanders, who were carrying Rs 5 lakh each on their heads, include Akhilesh Ravindra Yadav, wanted in 10 cases, Baldev Ganjhu, wanted in nine cases and Mukesh Ram, who was wanted in 21 cases.

Another sub-zonal commander, identified as Pawan alias Ram Prasad, was carrying a Rs 3 lakh bounty and was wanted in three cases, the statement said.

Four self-styled area commanders who surrendered were Dhruv, Vijay Yadav, Shravan Singh and Mukesh Ganjhu, and they were wanted in a total of nine cases, it stated.

