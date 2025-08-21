Two senior Maoists surrender before Rachakonda CP in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two senior members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) surrendered before Rachakonda police commissioner G Sudheer Babu on Thursday, August 21.

One of them is Kakarala Sunitha, who is presently a state committee member of the Maoist party in Chhattisgarh. Sunitha, who was influenced by the revolutionary ideology of her father, who was a leader of ‘Viplava Rachaitala Sangham,’ had joined the People’s War Group (PWG) in 1986.

Sudheer Babu said that she was also influenced by the ideology of watching revolutionaries like Varavara Rao and Gaddar when they frequented her parents’ house.

She married TLN Chalam Gautam alias Sudhakar in 1996, and worked as a central organiser of the party in Vijayawada and Guntur districts. She went into the Nallamala forests in 1992, and then to the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) in 2001, after which she was posted in the Dandakaranya forests.

Another Maoist named Chennuri Harish alias Ramana, who was influenced by the Maoist ideology when he was studying Class 10, and living in BC welfare hostel in Eturunagaram of the present Mulugu district, also surrendered along with Sunitha. He has been serving as the Maoist Party’s area committee member since 2024.

According to the police, both the Maoists have been involved in several encounters.

Sudheer Babu felt that it was a good development to see the two Maoists return to mainstream society.