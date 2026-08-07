Jharkhand protest: Man throws ink at AISA president, detained

Ranchi: A man threw ink at All India Students’ Association president Neha Bora during a protest march to the Jharkhand Assembly here on Friday, August 7, over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state, accusing her of being “anti-national”.

The man, identified as Amarnath Pandey, was detained and is being interrogated at Dhurwa police station, while so far no FIR has been lodged against him, a police official said.

The incident occurred near Birsa Chowk when the protesters comprising supporters of Left students’ organisations, AISA and AISF, and others were marching towards the assembly.

“The man has been identified as Amarnath Pandey. He is being interrogated. No FIR has been lodged against him, as we have not received any formal complaint,” Hatia DSP Neeraj Kumar told PTI.

Police personnel detains the man after he threw ink on All India Student’s Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora during a protest against the alleged irregularities of examinations conducted by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), in Ranchi, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Man was ‘BJP-aided goon’ alleges AISA

Responding to the incident, Bora said, “I am not going to be scared by ink throwing, as I faced pellet-gun firing and baton charge during the Delhi protest. Do they think ink can suppress the anger of students and youth across the country?”

“We were holding a peaceful march. A man suddenly emerged out of the crowd and threw ink at Bora,” said Shivani, an AISA leader.

She alleged that the man was a BJP-aided goon.

Speaking to the media, the Amarnath said, “Bora is a supporter of Umar Khalid. I don’t like her. She is an anti-national.”

Activist Umar Khalid had been arrested in September 2020 under the UAPA on allegations of being one of the masterminds of the February 2020 riots that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

Neha claims attack was ‘revenge’ for Jantar Mantar protest

Addressing media persons after the ‘ink-attack’, Bora alleged that BJP-RSS people were trying to weaken the students’ movement.

“I want to ask the right-wing and BJP members, who claim to carry out the students’ movement from Jaipal Singh Stadium, about the need to resort to violence when we were taking out a peaceful protest march here on the same demands placed by the protesting students,” she said.

Bora accused the BJP of carrying out the incident in revenge, as she was part of the Delhi movement, which led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The AISA president had undertaken a hunger strike that reportedly lasted 23 days during the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Also Read Mohd Junaid reaches Ranchi to support Jharkhand student protests

AISA to take part in August 10 protest

She said the AISA members will take part in the protest to be held on August 10 at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

Bora earlier visited the protest site at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Stadium to extend support to the agitating students.

“I support the students protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, demanding cancellation of the JPSC and JSSC CGL exams over alleged large-scale irregularities, scams and corruption, and an immediate re-examination schedule,” she added.

The AISA chief urged the Jharkhand government to address students’ demands at the earliest, hold talks with them and ensure the healthcare of those on hunger strike.

“I also appeal to students across Jharkhand and the country to draw inspiration from this movement, like they did from Jantar Mantar, as students are sitting on hunger strike for their legitimate demands.”

All India Student’s Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora along with student demonstrators take out a protest march against the alleged irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), in Ranchi, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Jharkhand protest

The protest against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in Jharkhand entered its 14th day on Friday with six demonstrators observing an indefinite hunger strike.

LoP in Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi interacts with a student after the latter was admitted to a hospital as his health condition deteriorated during a hunger strike over the alleged irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), in Ranchi, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The protesters said they had been forced to adopt the extreme form of agitation after repeated appeals to the government “failed” to produce any concrete action.

Five protesters, including two women, on Tuesday night joined Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto in his hunger strike. He has been on the fast for the past six days.

The protesting students formed an 11-member delegation on Thursday to hold talks with the government to resolve the impasse after Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the doors of his government were open for a dialogue.

The stalemate continues, with protesting students and job aspirants alleging that no formal invitation was received from the state government to discuss their demands and resolve the issues.

Students and aspirants stage a protest against the Jharkhand Government regarding the irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), at Jaipal Singh Stadium, in Ranchi, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The protest, which began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here, emerged as one of the biggest student-led movements in the state in recent years.