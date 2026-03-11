Jharkhand: Rs 13 lakh looted from branch of nationalised bank

Ghatsila Sub-divisional Police Officer Ajit Kumar Kujjur said six persons looted the bank and fled on motorcycles.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th March 2026 2:49 pm IST
Jamshedpur: Six masked men have looted Rs 13 lakh from a branch of a nationalised bank in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday, March 11.

The incident took place in Baharagora police station area on Tuesday, when the accused barged into the bank during lunch break and looted the amount at gunpoint, a police officer said, adding they also snatched gold chains, mobile phones and wallets of the staffers.

They, however, abandoned the mobile phones on the way.

Police are examining CCTV footage and questioning local shopkeepers, he said, adding that some clues have been found and the accused would be arrested soon.

