Jharkhand schools shut on Monday amid bandh call over Agnipath

19th June 2022 10:39 pm IST
Representational photo

Ranchi: Schools in Jharkhand will remain shut on Monday in view of the bandh called over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, officials said.

The ongoing examinations of classes 9 and 11 have also been postponed, they said.

“In view of the bandh called by certain organisations, it has been decided that all government, as well as private schools, will remain closed on Monday,” School Education and Literacy Department secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma told PTI on Sunday.

“We do not want school students, especially those who travel by bus, to face any trouble. We have seen in Bihar that students were forced to get down from a bus as it was set ablaze,” he added.

Fresh dates for the postponed exams will soon be announced, he said.

All India Students Federation (AISF) gave a Jharkhand bandh call on Sunday in protest against the Agnipath scheme. However, it received a lukewarm response.

