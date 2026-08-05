Jharkhand student protests: CM Hemant says doors open for talks

Ranchi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday, August 5, spoke to Devendra Nath Mahto, who is on a hunger strike against the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, and urged him to at least drink water.

Heeding his request, Mahato had water on the fourth day of his fast. On Tuesday night, five people under the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch banner began an indefinite hunger strike as the protest intensified ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

Ranchi: Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto during his indefinite hunger strike. (PTI Photo)

With this, the number of people on hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium has risen to six.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha member Devendra Nath Mahto has been fasting at the same venue for the past four days.

Wangchuk, who was on a 26-day fast in Delhi over the NEET paper leak issue recently, advised Mahto to at least drink water, as his blood sugar and blood pressure levels were dropping. On his advice, Mahto drank water.

Both factions of the protesters have been demanding since July 25 the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission examination, as well as reforms in the commission and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission.

They are also demanding an inquiry into exam irregularities by the CBI or an independent panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

The spokesperson of the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch, Jivan Kumar, said, “Our five friends, including two women, went on hunger strike from Tuesday night to press for our demands.”

A core committee meeting will be held shortly to decide on taking out a ‘Tiranga March’ in support of students’ demands, he said.

Sabita Kumari, who is on hunger strike, said they were “forced” to resort to this type of protest since the government was not fulfilling their demands.

Another protester, Habiba, said, “The CM is like our guardian. When children are hungry, a guardian also feels pain. So, we hope that he will listen to our grievances and demands.”

“The chief minister says the government is sensitive. It may be, but we want action and justice, not assurance,” she said.

Our doors are open: CM Hemant

The previous day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said his government was serious about the concerns raised by the protesting job aspirants and a decision would be taken at an appropriate time.

“The concerns of my young friends are an extremely serious matter for us. With close scrutiny and complete seriousness, decisions addressing their demands and queries will be announced at the appropriate time. I am confident that the protesters will be reassured,” Soren had told reporters in Ranchi.

“The alleged paper leaks are not just an issue of Jharkhand, but these have become a major national problem for the youth of many states across the country. Our government is working on this matter with complete seriousness,” he said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

He assured his government will soon come out with a “concrete solution” to problems faced by the students and job aspirants.

The chief minister said he also met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar during the day and apprised him of the ongoing situation in the state, including the students’ demonstration.

“The probe agencies here have been working diligently and vigorously on the matter. Several individuals have already been arrested and sent to jail. The investigative agencies have also been conducting raids. I believe that, moving forward, we will make a decision for a concrete solution,” Soren told reporters on the assembly premises.

Asked if any discussion was held with Home Minister Amit Shah, the CM said, “As of now, no talks have taken place. If the need arises, we will also discuss the matter with him.”

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Babulal Marandi said demands of the protestors were genuine. “The government should cancel the 14th JPSC exam, and the probe should be handed over to the CBI. The CID, which is investigating the case, has been engaged to cover up the issue.”

Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar urged the Jharkhand government to constitute a panel headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the alleged irregularities while demanding that all JPSC officials be dismissed and the results of exams held recently be cancelled.

The Congress is a major coalition partner in the Hemant Soren-led dispensation in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Police’s CID has so far arrested 14 people in connection with the alleged irregularities, while the JPSC postponed the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination, scheduled from July 25 to 27, citing “unavoidable circumstances” amid mounting protests, an official said.

The CID has also questioned former JPSC chairman L Khiangte four times since July 28 and raided 18 locations across Ranchi, Palamu, Hazaribagh, Bokaro and Dhanbad as part of its probe into the alleged recruitment irregularities.

Students and job aspirants have been protesting at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Stadium since July 25 against the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand PSC and SSC examinations.

They intensified the stir ahead of the Monsoon Session of the assembly, set to start on Thursday.