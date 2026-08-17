Jharkhand students win, govt cancels JSSC-CGL exam, probe by CID

"We will also convene to discuss the amendments made to the MMDR Act by the Central Government; if necessary, we may even call a special session to deliberate on this specific issue," said the CM.

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Man with glasses and mustache at a protest or rally, surrounded by crowd members.
CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi: Amid a massive protest by job aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Monday, August 17, that the state government would cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) exam.

The decision was taken at a marathon meeting of the cabinet chaired by Soren.

He said that in a special meeting, the state Cabinet decided that, since 2014, whatever mistakes have happened, big or small, will be investigated, and announced the formation of an examination reforms committee headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal.

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Adding that several companies active in Jharkhand appear to be involved in a huge exam racket, Soren said that all the exams conducted by the TDPL (TSR Data Processing Private Limited) will be cancelled.

TDPL is a Lucknow-based private recruitment agency at the centre of the scandal in the state.

Students rejoice

In Ranchi, students were jubilant at the government’s decision to scrap the JSSC-CGL exams. However, maintaining a stoic stance, student leader and activist Devendra Nath Mahto, who spearheaded the agitation, said, “I have seen many instances where CBI or CID investigations were ordered and then cancelled.”

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He thanked students, parents and the media for supporting the movement.

Speaking to the media, he said, “We, the students, will continue to support this investigation…If our issues are resolved and our demands met, why would we need to hold further protests?”

Aspirants had been protesting for 24 days, demanding government action. Cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam was among their key demands, as they alleged a paper leak.

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