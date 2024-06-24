Jharkhand: Woman PDS dealer paraded with garland of slippers

Gopokandar police station in-charge Ranjit Mandal said the also blocked the Govindpur-Sahebganj state highway for over half an hour as part of their protest.

Dumka: A woman PDS dealer was paraded in a village with a garland of slippers around her neck by a mob in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Monday, police said.

The beneficiaries of subsidised ration alleged that she did not distribute PDS items for the past four months.

The incident occurred at Madhuban village under Gopokandar police station area.

Gopokandar police station in-charge Ranjit Mandal said the also blocked the Govindpur-Sahebganj state highway for over half an hour as part of their protest.

“The beneficiaries were pacified and the road blockade was lifted by assuring them of distributing ration on Tuesday,” he said.

Local Black development officer (BDO) Gautam Modi said primary investigation revealed that the dealer had distributed only 60 per cent of the foodgrains in May and 7 per cent in June.

District Supply Officer Vishal Kumar said that he directed the BDO to ensure distribution of ration on June 25.

