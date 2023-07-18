Jharkhand: Youth arrested on theft charges dies in custody, family alleges torture

A youth named Mohammad Ashfaq Khan allegedly lost his life in police custody at the Barhi police station in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. The family members of Ashfaq have accused the police of torturing him to death, and sought justice.

Ashfaq was arrested by the police on theft charges on Monday. He was the sole bread-winner of the family. It was alleged that police subjected him to severe physical abuse during his overnight detention. “The relentless beating inflicted upon him ultimately resulted in his death,” said a family member.

पुलिस हिरासत में एक और मुस्लिम युवक कि मौत का आरोप…



झारखण्ड के हज़ारीबाग में बरही थाने कि पुलिस हिरासत में एक मुस्लिम युवक कि मौत का मामला सामने आया है, मृतक का नाम मोहम्मद अशफ़ाक़ खान है,



अशफ़ाक़ के परिजनों का कहना है कि पुलिस अशफ़ाक़ को किसी घर में हुई चोरी के आरोप में ले गई… — Ashraf Hussain (@AshrafFem) July 18, 2023

His mother, taken over by overwhelming grief, along with other relatives, is seeking justice for the tragic loss. Expressing her anguish, she said, “I am shattered by the loss of my son, who lost his life due to a brutal beating. I feel completely helpless and lost, uncertain about the steps to take next.”

Speaking to Siasat.com, an officer at the Barhi police station confirmed the incident, but refused to provide further details. “Please speak with the police station in-charge,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, Barhi PS in-charge Mohit Singh could not be contacted.

Meanwhile, local authorities have assured that a comprehensive investigation will be conducted to uncover the truth. They have pledged to ensure transparency throughout the investigation process.