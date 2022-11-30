Jignesh Mevani’s public meeting

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 30th November 2022 10:37 am IST
Jignesh Mevani's public meeting
Ahmedabad: Congress leader Jignesh Mevani being felicitated during a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Congress leader Jignesh Mevani with party candidate from Vejalpur Rajendra Patel during a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Congress leader Jignesh Mevani speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)
