Jigra: Divya Khosla Kumar attacks Alia Bhatt, insta story viral

Mumbai: Bollywood is buzzing with a fresh controversy involving Divya Khosla Kumar and Alia Bhatt. The two actresses are locked in a public feud over their films, Savi and Jigra. From allegations of inflated box office collections to claims of story theft, the drama is gaining attention everywhere.

Divya Accuses Alia of Faking Collections

Divya recently posted a picture on Instagram showing an empty theater during a screening of Jigra. She claimed that theaters across the city were empty, despite reports suggesting the film was a success.

She wrote, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty … all theaters going empty every where. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra Х (sic).”

Story Theft Allegations

The controversy deepened when Divya’s team accused Alia of copying the storyline of Savi.

Savi’s Plot: Divya’s film follows a housewife who plots a jailbreak to rescue her husband from a high-security prison in England. The story takes inspiration from the Indian myth of Savitri and Satyavan.

Jigra’s Plot: In Jigra, Alia plays a woman who plans a jailbreak to save her brother. The film was co-produced by Alia and Karan Johar.

Though Divya acknowledged the similarities between the two films, she said that every story has its own journey.