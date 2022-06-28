Jio, DigiBoxx to develop innovative data storage solutions

Bengaluru: Jio Platforms on Tuesday announced that it is collaborating with domestic file storage and sharing platform DigiBoxx to develop innovative data storage solutions and further meet the cloud consolidation needs of Jio’s existing and future consumer base.

With this collaboration, in addition to the currently offered storage space of 20GB, users can avail an extra 10GB of space on DigiBoxx by signing up via the JioPhotos app.

“We are pleased to have DigiBoxx, a made-in-India storage platform, join us on this journey as we believe their offerings are secure, fast, intuitive, and world class,” Kiran Thomas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jio Platforms Ltd, said in a statement.

“This integration would deliver an unparalleled user experience for all Jio users who are looking for extra storage solutions and now it’s easily accessible,” Thomas added.

Registered users can create secure folders, upload, and instantly share photos and videos from a smartphone, and save files of various formats in one place. Jio customers can store their data by enabling auto-sync and view everything on the Jio Set-top Box seamlessly.

Jio Set-top Box users can add their DigiBoxx account to the JioPhotos app — which comes pre-loaded on every Jio Set-top Box — to upload and access personal photos and videos.

With JioPhotos, Jio users can access all their content stored in different cloud storages like Google Photos, JioCloud and shared across social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram on the Jio Set-top Box. “We are extremely excited about our new partnership with Jio Platforms,” said Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx.