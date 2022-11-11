Jio launches 5G in Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Mumbai: After the beta launch of Jio True-5G services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi and Nathdwara, Jio on Thursday announced that it extended Jio True-5G’s reach across two more cities, namely Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The telco said Jio users in Bengaluru and Hyderabad will be invited to its welcome offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

“Jio True-5G, in these two tech-centric cities, would help realise the true potential of some of the latest technologies that will serve humanity and improve the quality of life of Indians,” read an official statement.

The leading service provider also said it was rolling out its advanced True-5G services in a phase-wise manner, to ensure the best customer experience.

Jio True-5G was already being experienced by lakhs of users across six cities, the response to which is extremely positive and reassuring, the company said.

“Customer insights and feedback are helping Jio build, what is, and will be, the most advanced fifth-generation mobile (5G) network globally,” the statement added.

The officials also highlighted that the Jio users were experiencing speeds anywhere between 500 megabits per second (Mbps) to 1 gigabits per second (Gbps) on their smartphones and were using very high quantities of data, seamlessly.

Stressing on the standalone 5G architecture with an advanced 5G network with zero dependencies on the 4G network, the officials mentioned Jio True5G’s threefold advantage that makes it the only TRUE 5G network in the country.

The telecom company emphasised that it has the largest and the best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.

Highlighting the carrier aggregation, the officials underlined the seamless combinations of these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called carrier aggregation.