Jio True 5G becomes first to cover Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Jio is now the only operator to provide True-5G services across the entire Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations.

Jio is rolling out the most-advanced True-5G network at a rapid pace, now covers major parts of this geography. This transformational network will be present across all important localities and areas including, but not limited to most residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges and universities, government buildings, high streets, malls and markets, high footfall areas such as tourist spots and hotels, tech-parks, roads, highways and metros.

Commenting on this occasion, a Jio spokesperson commented: “Covering majority of the National Capital and NCR region is a matter of pride for us. Jio is expanding its True 5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this area.

“It is the only operator to be present across the entire Delhi-NCR region with True-5G services. The reason Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True-5G to every Indian is because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefit it can bring to every citizen.”

Lakhs of Jio users in Delhi-NCR are already enjoying the Jio Welcome Offer, in which they experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, that is possible because of stand-alone 5G architecture with Zero dependency on 4G network, the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands and carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation.