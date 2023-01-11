Jio True 5G services now available in Guwahati

Guwahati: Reliance Jio launched its 5G services in Guwahati on Tuesday, and according to the company, by December 2023, Jio True 5G services would be made available across Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the Jio True 5G services at an event in the Kamakhya temple complex here.

At the event, Jio demonstrated the benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare through the Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and the AR-VR device, Jio Glass.

According to a statement issued by the company, 5G can deliver high-quality healthcare to rural and remote areas by turning it into smart healthcare solutions.

Sarma said: “I believe True 5G has the power to democratise the health infrastructure across the varied geography of Assam. The health solution — ‘clinic in the bag’ — can aid grass-roots health workers and Asha workers.”

It has a simple design and can wirelessly connect to a suite of medical devices over 5G. Healthcare workers with the help of specialist doctors can diagnose and treat patients in even the most remote locations of Assam, he said.

Sarma said that the state government is fully committed to aiding the speedy roll-out of 5G services in Assam.

“By implementing 5G-based health solutions, we can fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission by building a digital health ecosystem in Assam,” he said.

Apart from the existing investment of Rs 9,500 crores, Jio has additionally invested over Rs 2500 crores for work in progress to deploy the 5G network across Assam.

By December this year, Jio True 5G services would be made available in every town and taluka of Assam, the company statement said.

A Jio spokesperson said that 5G services would offer free True 5G powered Wi-Fi inside the Kamakhya temple premises to all the devotees visiting the temple.