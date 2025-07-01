Jitan Ram Manjhi slams Tejashwi Yadav’s remarks on waqf law

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Tuesday strongly defended the Waqf Amendment Act and lashed out at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his controversial remarks, accusing him and other Opposition leaders of politicising the issue for electoral gains.

Speaking to IANS, Manjhi said, “Tejashwi Yadav and other Opposition leaders are opposing the Waqf Bill because they believe it targets a particular religion. But this is purely a matter of management. To date, some people have occupied Waqf properties, preventing the benefits from reaching the poor.”

He further stated that Waqf resources could have been used for development if managed correctly.

“If big universities, hospitals, and educational institutions had been established and operated with Waqf funds, it would have been something meaningful. But that never happened. So, through this law, the government is trying to improve management and prevent misuse of Waqf funds. Those who are opposing it are doing so purely for political reasons,” Manjhi said.

He also mentioned, “PM Modi has not made this law for politics. It has been brought in for the welfare of the poor in Bihar and across India.”

Taking a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav’s political background, Manjhi said, “His father was in power for 15 years and created ‘jungle raj’. He is simply following in his father’s footsteps. What experience does he have? He is a product of street protests, but that does not mean he knows how to govern. Anyone can beat a drum, but that does not make them capable.”

Manjhi’s sharp response came after Tejashwi Yadav, while addressing a ‘Save Waqf, Save Constitution’ rally at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday, declared that the Opposition alliance would scrap the Waqf law if it came to power.

Tejashwi had said, “The NDA in Bihar is on its way out, and once we form the government, we will consign the Waqf Act brought by the Narendra Modi government to the dustbin.”

The Waqf Amendment Act, passed by Parliament, has become a new flashpoint in the ongoing political battle between the NDA and the Opposition in Bihar.