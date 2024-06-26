Jithender Reddy appointed as Special Representative of Telangana in Delhi

Hyderabad: AP Jithender Reddy, former MP, assumed charge as Telangana Government’s Special Representative in New Delhi on Wednesday.

He is Advisor to the Government (Sports Affairs) in the status of a State Minister rank.

State Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other senior Congress leaders including Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, K Jana Reddy, Mallu Ravi, Vamsi Chand Reddy, G Vivekanand greeted Jithender Reddy on taking over the new assignment in New Delhi.

“I am happy to take charge of the new assignment and fulfill the confidence bestowed on me by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Garu,” he said.

A seasoned politician and two-time MP from Mahabubnagar — once on BJP ticket and later on behalf of the BRS–Jithender Reddy was appointed to the post by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to help in effective liaison with the Central Government in New Delhi.

Jithender Reddy, a senior BRS and BJP leader joined Congress party along with his son after he was denied Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha ticket by BJP.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who hails from Kodangal in his native Mahabubnagar district went to his house and invited him to join Congress. Reddy agreed and he joined Congress along with his son.