Jiya Shankar gets engaged, shares dreamy proposal pics

Mumbai: Wedding bells are ringing for actress Jiya Shankar! After keeping her relationship largely away from the spotlight, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame actress has announced her engagement to boyfriend Kaaran.

Jiya shared a series of dreamy pictures from the intimate proposal on Instagram. Dressed in a pastel-yellow satin gown, the actress looked visibly emotional as Kaaran went down on one knee against a picturesque backdrop of greenery and the sea. The photos also offered a closer look at her sparkling diamond ring.

Sharing her joy with fans, Jiya wrote, “You do find love when you least expect it,” before opening up about their long-distance relationship. She revealed that despite being thousands of miles apart, every conversation with Kaaran felt like home.

The actress also recalled their emotional airport goodbyes and credited him with making her laugh even during her toughest days. Calling Kaaran her “goofball” and best friend, Jiya said she cannot wait to spend forever with him.

Jiya’s love life had earlier grabbed headlines after she was linked to her Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Abhishek Malhan. She had firmly dismissed those rumours and later teased fans by sharing a romantic picture with a mystery man.

With her latest post, Jiya has finally introduced the man in her life and put all speculation to rest. Fans and industry friends have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the newly engaged couple.